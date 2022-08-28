Road closed near Woodridge due to 'ongoing investigation': RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating an area south of Woodridge, Manitoba.

Just before noon Sunday, Road 58 east at Highway 210 was closed off to traffic "due to an ongoing investigation."

CTV News Winnipeg has confirmed an area has been cordoned off by police tape, and a blue tarp tent has also been erected at the scene.

There are also several civilian vehicles parked along the road inside the police tape.

RCMP say in an email that the investigation is ongoing, and they plan to release more information on Monday.