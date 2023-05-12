Road closure at Manning Road and County Road 42
The County of Essex is reminding drivers that the intersection of County Road 42 and Manning Road is closed in all directions until May 16.
The following are part of Phase 1 of the County Road 42 construction project:
Construction is ongoing on County Road 42 between Banwell Road and Manning Road, and in the surrounding area. Please use caution and obey all flag persons and construction signage.
The intersection of County Road 42 and Manning Road will be closed in all directions from May 11 to May 16 for road construction.
Residents are asked to follow the posted detour.
County Road 42 will be closed between Manning Road and Strawberry Drive from May 17 to June 2 for road construction.
More information is available on the County Road 42 project page: countyofessex.ca/CR42.
