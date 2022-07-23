iHeartRadio

Road closure due to private work as of Monday

Road closure to take place beginning Monday July 25 for private work on Sunningdale Road West (Source: City of London)

Beginning Monday July 25, roads will be closed between Wonderland Road and Richmond Street for work on a new subdivision.

The area closed for private work until approximately August 12, 2022.

A detour will be available for eastbound motorists via Wonderland Road and Fanshawe Park Road.

For more information visit thier website.

12