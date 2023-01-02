Road closure plans ahead of OPP funeral in Barrie

Barrie residents and visitors can expect road closures and delays Wednesday to accommodate the funeral of OPP Const.Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala.

Bayview Drive from Big Bay Point Road to Churchill Drive is closed from 5 a.m. to sometime around 10 a.m. – Churchill Drive will be closed at Welham Road. However, it will be open to local traffic.

Bayview Drive from Churchill Drive to Mapleview Drive is closed beginning at 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road will be closed from Veterans Drive to Bayview Drive from 5 a.m. to about 10 a.m. – Fairview Road closes at Little Avenue. Local traffic will still have access.

The Dog Off-Leash Recreation Area at 555 Bayview Drive will be closed during the funeral.

OPP's liaison team will visit surrounding businesses to advise them of the closures.

The funeral is set to take place at Sadlon Arena at 11 a.m.

Any changes to the traffic plan will be posted on the Barrie Police Service Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Pierzchala, 28, was fatally gunned down while responding to a call west of Hagersville on Dec. 27.

The OPP noted that it was Pierzchala's first solo shift since completing his probationary period the day he died.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the constable's death.

-with files from CTV's Kim Phillips.