iHeartRadio

Road closures begin Monday for four months in London, Ont.

Upcoming construction work for Phase 1 of the East London Link project beginning Monday March 21, 2022 (Source: City of London)

As of Monday, King Street between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Street will be closed due to construction for approximately four months.

The construction will include setting up traffic control, removing asphalt road surface and beginning sewer work in accordance of Phase 1 of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements.

Note the following:

  • Two-way traffic temporarily permitted on King Street between Adelaide Street North and Hewitt Street
  • Motorists detoured to York Street
  • Dundas Street in Old East Village remains open
  • Municipal Parking Lot 4 is accessible from Marshall Street
  • Cyclists encouraged to use Dundas Street

Complimentary two hour parking at municipal lots and on-street locations using the Honk app is available using the promo code 'CORE'.

12