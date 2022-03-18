Road closures begin Monday for four months in London, Ont.

As of Monday, King Street between Adelaide Street North and Lyle Street will be closed due to construction for approximately four months.

The construction will include setting up traffic control, removing asphalt road surface and beginning sewer work in accordance of Phase 1 of the East London Link and Municipal Infrastructure Improvements.

Note the following:

Two-way traffic temporarily permitted on King Street between Adelaide Street North and Hewitt Street

Motorists detoured to York Street

Dundas Street in Old East Village remains open

Municipal Parking Lot 4 is accessible from Marshall Street

Cyclists encouraged to use Dundas Street

Complimentary two hour parking at municipal lots and on-street locations using the Honk app is available using the promo code 'CORE'.