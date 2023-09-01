Road closures, checkpoints and hefty fines: Wasaga Beach and OPP crackdown on H20i car rally

Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach can expect a significant police presence over Labour Day weekend, with the OPP warning dangerous driving "will not be tolerated" as police and the Town aim to stop an illegal car rally before it starts.

Earlier this week, the Ontario Supreme Court of Justice granted the Town of Wasaga Beach an injunction to prevent the H20i car rally from gathering in the beachfront town on the last long weekend of the summer.

Provincial police say officers will be looking for modified cars and caution motorists that stunt driving charges can be laid in many places, not just on the roads, including parking lots.

"Beach park, bike path or trail, farm field or sports field, drivers who are involved in stunt driving or street racing are subject to an immediate roadside 14-day vehicle impoundment and 30-day license suspension," OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said in a video posted to Twitter.

This Labour Day long weekend, #HurWOPP officers patrolling on Mosley Street @WB_Media. The OPP is asking all residents and visitors to be patient on the roads and to expect delays. #wasagabeach #DriveLegal @WasagaBeachPP ^lg pic.twitter.com/iA0neoka0Q

Several other measures have been implemented to deter the unsanctioned event from going forward, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints.

"Come to enjoy the last long weekend of summer and our Memories of Summer music festival, but leave your modified vehicles at home. Modified vehicles will not be permitted to enter our municipality this weekend," stated Mayor Brian Smith.

During last year's H20i, police laid nearly 200 charges and reported damages to property, including two OPP cruisers' windows smashed with officers and a dog inside.

Obstructing the police, refusing to provide a breath sample, resisting arrest, having open liquor, driving while suspended and having expired plates... #HurWOPP will arrest you and impound your vehicle. @WB_Media #wasagabeach @WasagaBeachPP #DriveLegal ^lg pic.twitter.com/E1xd4cSevx

The Town reminds the public that anyone attending or participating in the H20i car rally or any car rally this weekend is subject to hefty fines.

"No permits have been issued to allow car rallies or meets this weekend, and these types of gatherings are illegal," the Town noted on its website.