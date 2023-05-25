Road closures for Ottawa Race Weekend 2023

Thousands of runners will take to the streets of Ottawa this weekend for the annual Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

The races begin on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the Ottawa Kids Marathon. The 2K, 5K and 10K races also take place on Saturday. Sunday will see the marathon begin at 7 a.m. and the half marathon at 9 a.m. All races start at Ottawa City Hall.

Some road closures are scheduled to start as early as 11 a.m. Saturday. The last of the road closures will end at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Below is a full list of road closures for the weekend. You can also look at the Race Weekend interactive maps for Saturday and Sunday.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Laurier Avenue between Metcalfe and Nicholas: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine and Queen Elizabeth Driveway: 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Elgin Street southbound between Wellington and Laurier: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street northbound, between Laurier and Wellington: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Gladstone: 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Lisgar and Catherine: 6:15 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Elgin Street between Catherine and Queen Elizabeth Driveway: 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Queen Street between Elgin and Metcalfe: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Frank Street between Elgin and Queen Elizabeth Driveway: 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

O’Connor between Laurier and Wellington: 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wellington between Bank and MacKenzie/Colonel By Drive eastbound: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Lakeside Avenue: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Bronson southbound between Lakeside and Colonel By: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (lane reductions)

Colonel By Drive between Daly and Hawthorne: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Bronson: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Hawthorne between Colonel By and Main: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge: 3:30 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Somerset and Elgin: 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin and Preston: 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Special parking restrictions will be in place this weekend for the Great Glebe Garage Sale and @OttawaRaceWknd.



We will need to tow vehicles parked in Special Event No Stopping Zones to ensure traffic flow and pedestrian safety.

#OttCity #OttNews pic.twitter.com/Cbmfkrxd0x

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Laurier Avenue between Elgin and Metcalfe: 5 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Laurier Avenue between Nicholas and Elgin: 5 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Preston and Elgin: 6 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Lawrence Frieman and Laurier: 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Driveway between Elgin and Somerset W.: 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Elgin Street n/b between Lisgar and Slater: 5 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Elgin Street n/b between Slater and Wellington: 6:45 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Wellington Street e/b between Elgin and Booth: 8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Wellington Street eastbound between Elgin and Col. By: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wellington Street westbound between Portage Bridge and Booth: 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Portage Bridge: 8:45 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Rideau Street westbound between Sussex and Mackenzie" 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Preston Street between Q.E. Driveway and Carling: 6:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. (northbound lanes)

Carling Avenue westbound between Preston and Sherwood: 6:45 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Carling Avenue eastbound at Preston: 6:45 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Sherwood Drive between Carling and Fairmont: 6:15 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.

Fairmont Avenue between Sherwood and Wellington: 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Wellington St. between Fairmont and Bayswater/Bayview: 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Somerset Street Between Bayswater and Preston: 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Preston Street between Somerset and Albert: 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Elm between Preston and Booth: 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Booth between Somerset and Wellington (lane reductions): 6:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Sir John A Macdonald Parkway between Booth and Island Park: 6:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Champlain Bridge n/b between Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Lucerne: 6:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Lucerne e/b between Champlain bridge and Belleau: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Belleau between Lucerne and Lanaudiere: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

UQO Parking Lots: 6:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Alexandre-Taché between St. Joseph and Boucherville: 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Scott between Alexandre-Taché and Graham: 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Lac des Fées between Graham and Gamelin: 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

St Jean Bosco between Lac des Fées and Lois: 6:30 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Lois between St. Jean Bosco and Montcalm: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Montcalm southbound lanes between St. Joseph and Papineau: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Montcalm between Papineau and Wellington: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Wellington between Montcalm and Eddy: 7 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Promenade du Portage between Eddy and Hôtel de Ville: 7 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Hôtel de Ville between Promenade du Portage and Laurier: 7 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Laurier between Hotel de Ville and des Allumettières: 7 a.m.- 1:15 p.m.

Alexandra Bridge: 6:45 am – 1:30 pm

St Patrick between Parent and Sussex: 6 a.m. – 1:30 pm

Sussex Drive between Rideau and George Étienne Cartier Parkway: 6 a.m. – 1:45 pm

George Étienne Cartier Parkway between Princess and Aviation ParkwayL 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Princess between Sussex Drive and Lisgar Road: 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Lisgar Road between Princess and George Etienne Cartier Parkway: 6:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Birch between Sandridge and Hemlock: 6:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Sandridge between Birch and St. Laurent Blvd.: 6:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. Laurent southbound between Sandridge and Arundel: 6:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Arundel between St Laurent and Braemar: 6:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Braemar closed between Arundel and Eastbourne: 6:45 am – 1 p.m.

Eastbourne closed between Braemar and Birch: 6:45 am – 1 p.m.

Birch between Eastbourne and Hemlock: 6:45 am – 1 p.m.

Hemlock westbound between St Laurent and Lansdowne: 6:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beechwood westbound between Lansdowne and McKay: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

MacKay northbound between Beechwood and Sussex: 6:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. (one lane)

Colonel By Drive from Rideau to Pretoria Bridge: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pretoria Bridge: 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.