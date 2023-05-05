Road closures for the CN Cycle for CHEO 2023

The CN Cycle for CHEO is set to take over Ottawa streets for another year this Sunday.

The annual fundraiser for childhood and adolescent oncology care at the hospital starts and ends at the Canadian War Museum.

There will be road closures and lane reductions in effect along the route from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Here is a full list of the rolling closures and reductions:

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Closed both directions Booth Street to Island Park Drive



Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Closed both directions Island Park Drive to Carling Avenue



Booth Street: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Closed both directions Albert Street to Wellington Street

Local access to Lett Street by Fleet Street



Wellington Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Eastbound lane closed Booth Street to Portage Bridge

Egress from Lett Street by designated lane on Wellington Street (westbound) to Booth Street



Wellington Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Eastbound curb lane reduction Portage Bridge to Bay Street



Wellington Street: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Westbound curb lane reduction Sussex Drive to Bay Street



Portage Bridge: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Closed both directions - STO Northbound access only.



Bay Street: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Local traffic only from Laurier Avenue to Wellington Street.



Laurier Avenue: 8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Closed Bay Street to Queen Elizabeth Driveway on-ramp.

Local access only Bronson to Bay Street.

Bay Street to Elgin Street closed to all but crossing traffic.



Laurier Avenue: 8 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Eastbound lanes closed Elgin Street to Nicholas Street



Queen Elizabeth Driveway: 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Closed both directions Laurier Avenue to Preston Street.



Prince of Wales Drive: 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Northbound lane closed Preston Street to Heron Road.

Local access to Agricultural Museum southbound only from Preston Street and Scenic Drive.

Local access to churches northbound from Heron Road.



Heron Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Westbound lane reduction Riverside Drive to Prince of Wales Drive.



Vincent Massey Park Access: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Vehicular traffic can access Vincent Massey Park by using the on ramp from Heron Road westbound.



Heron Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Eastbound lane reduction Vincent Massey Park to Riverside Drive.



Riverside Drive: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Southbound lane reduction Heron Road to Hogs Back Road.



Hogs Back Road: 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Westbound lane closed Riverside Drive to Colonel By Drive.



Colonel By Drive: 8:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Closed both directions from Hogs Back Road to Daly Street.



Sussex Drive: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Closed Rideau Street to Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (Rockcliffe Parkway).

Local access to Notre Dame Basilica from St. Patrick Street.



Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway (Rockcliffe Parkway): 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Closed Princess Street. to St. Joseph Boulevard.

Local access to Aviation Museum and Rockcliffe Flying Club from Aviation Parkway.

OC TRANSPO CHANGES

Some OC Transpo services will be affected by road closures, the city of Ottawa said in a news release.

Routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 74, 75, and 87 will be detoured between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Routes 9 and 85 will be detoured between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

R1 bus service is running between Hurdman and Lyon stations weekend due to planned maintenance to fix water infiltration in the tunnel near Rideau Station.

The city says the race will affect the R1 service between 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Buses will be detoured from Rideau Street and will instead stop on Mackenzie King Bridge.

At Lyon station, eastbound R1 service will stop at Slater and Kent streets, not at Lyon station.

Travel times on routes serving Rideau Street may be affected due to temporary traffic holds in place during the event.

Para Transpo travel times may be affected by planned road closures.