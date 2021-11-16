Road closures: Highway 7 reopens westbound for people stranded in Hope, B.C.

An escape route has been cleared for travellers who spent days marooned in Hope, B.C., due to storm-triggered landslides, the government announced Wednesday.

The province said crews have made enough progress clearing debris to allow Highway 7 to be reopened west of Hope at 5 p.m., but only in a limited capacity.

"This opening will be limited to westbound traffic only and is only open to passenger vehicles," the Ministry of Transportation said in a statement. "The intent of this opening is to allow those people stranded in Hope to make their way toward the Lower Mainland."

After those travellers have been evacuated, the province is closing Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope once again to allow crews to continue repair work, but the ministry said emergency vehicles will still be able to use the route.

Several highways remain closed in the province's south following the intense storm that sent mud, rocks and trees onto roadways on Sunday and Monday, killing at least one person near Lillooet and stranding hundreds more in their vehicles in different locations.

Some routes are reopening for emergency access, however.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials confirmed Highway 7 had reopened near Agassiz for single-lane alternating traffic, though only for emergency or essential access.

"This is for people who have urgent needs," Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said at a news conference. "There was some unnecessary congestion on Highway 7 last night that impeded some of the efforts … that is why I aske the public to please still avoid that area if your travel is not absolutely essential."

Officials also said crews were working to clear and repair Highway 3, or the Crowsnest Highway. Fleming said it's expected the highway will be open for emergency access by the end of the weekend.

"It will likely be restricted traffic. We'll want to get trucks queued up to where they need to be and we want emergency vehicles to have access," Fleming said, saying heavy equipment will also need to get through to "get the highway to a much higher state of functionality."

Assessments and repair plans for other routes are still ongoing and in general, people are being asked to avoid travel altogether, especially if it's non-essential.

"Our immediate priority … is to re-establish connections from the Lower Mainland to the Interior and the north parts of the province," Fleming said.

"We know how vitally important it is to open routes and to have supply chains moving. That is our focus."

Below is a list of road closures, specifically due to impacts of flooding and mudslides, listed on Drive BC's website as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Highway 1

Washout between Westshore Parkway and Tunnel Hill. Overnight closures planned from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Nov. 22. During the daytime, the highway will be open single lane to alternating traffic for 30-minute intervals.

Flooding between Exit 90 and Exit 109 (Abbotsford to Chilliwack)

Flooding between Hope Road and Junction Highway 8 (Hope to Spences Bridge)

Mudslide between Annis Road and K Street (Hope to two kilometres outside of Chilliwack)

Highway 11

Flooding between Hazelwood Avenue and Townshipline Road (Abbotsford)

Highway 3 (Crowsnest)

Mudslide at Sunshine Valley (east of Hope)

Flooding between Cunliffe Road and Caldwell (east of Fernie); detour available via Dicken Road

Highway 5 (Coquihalla)

Mudslide at Exit 202, closed between Hope and Merritt

Highway 7

Flooding between Highlands Boulevard and Bodnar Road. Open for single-lane alternating traffic for essential, emergency travel only.

Mudslide between Johnson Slough Rest Area and Ross Road (Kent to one kilometre east of Hope)

Highway 8

Flooding between Porcupine Ridge Road and Petit Creek Road (nine kilometres east of Spences Bridge to 17 kilometres west of Merritt)

Highway 99

Fatal mudslide between Lil'wat Place and Seton Lake Road (nine kilometres north of Pemberton to Lillooet)

Several other local road closures are also in place across southern B.C., and there may be updates not published in this article. Travellers should check the full list on DriveBC's website.