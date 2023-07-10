Road closures in downtown Toronto ahead of Honda Indy
Getting around the downtown core is going to be a bit more challenging this week due to lane restrictions and road closures along Lake Shore Boulevard for the annual Honda Indy.
The event won’t formally begin until Friday but the road closures are necessary to accommodate work on the race course. The big race is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Starting Monday, a series of curb lane restrictions will be in effect and on Wednesday, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be shut down between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Wednesday and will remain in place until 1 a.m. on Monday.
The southbound lanes of Strachan Avenue, from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, will be shut down starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
“Those who need to travel in the area should plan their travel in advance, allow for extra time, consider taking public transit or other travel methods such as walking or cycling, and follow signage to keep everyone safe,” the city said in a written statement released Monday.
