Road closures near Windsor border cause dozens of school bus delays
About 45 school bus routes were delayed Monday, because the road closures implemented by Windsor Police, as a result of the protest at the Ambassador Bridge, according to the general manager of Bus Kids.
It’s the agency tasked with busing for all of the students in Windsor-Essex.
“The delays are because the east/west intersections are blocked on Huron Church,” says Gabrielle McMillan.
“First Student's (bus company) office and yard are on Fourth St. so they are really impacted by the blocked roads.”
Windsor Police tweeted Monday that there is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Rd from E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte.
The Ambassador Bridge is open. To access the bridge you must enter onto Huron Church Rd south of E.C. Row Expressway. There is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Rd from E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte. The Wyandotte entrance to the bridge is closed at this time.— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 14, 2022
Police are only allowing US-bound traffic onto the Ambassador Bridge, as a result of the weekend clearing of protestors from the foot of the bridge.
