Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial

Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.

The ceremony honours police officers who have died in the line of duty. It will begin around 12:30 p.m. with a brief procession to the legislature grounds, and it's expected to last until 2:30 p.m., according to the Victoria Police Department.

Road closures will begin around 11 a.m. and will affect Government, Belleville, Superior and Menzies streets.

"Both Belleville and Superior streets will be reopened to traffic once the parade group has passed and it is safe to do so," the VicPD said in a news release Friday.

"Menzies Street will remain closed for the duration of the event. All roads will be reopened to regular traffic at approximately 2:45 p.m."

As it has done for many previous events at the legislature, the department will be deploying temporary, monitored surveillance cameras during the gathering.

"The deployment of these cameras is part of our operations to help keep this event safe and peaceful and is in keeping with both provincial and federal privacy laws," police said. "Temporary signs are up in the area to ensure that the public is aware. If you’ve concerns about our temporary camera deployment, please email engagement@vicpd.ca."