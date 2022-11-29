Road closures this weekend as Santa Claus comes to town
The streets of Windsor will be filled with holiday cheer this weekend as the annual Santa Claus parade rolls through.
Transit Windsor is letting residents know there will be a number of road closures Saturday along the parade route.
The following streets will be impacted:
- Wyandotte Street between Aylmer Avenue and Walker Road
- Aylmer Avenue between Wyandotte Street East and University Avenue East
- Assumption Street between Gladstone Avenue and Argyle Road
- Devonshire Road between Wyandotte Street and Riverside Drive
- The intersection of Walker Road at Wyandotte Street
As a result of the closures, the Crosstown 2 will be on detour. This detour will be in effect at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and is expected to last until 9 p.m.
Crosstown 2 Eastbound:
Regular route on Wyandotte to
- Left on McDougall
- Right on University
- Left on Aylmer
- Right on Riverside
- Right on Drouillard
- Left on Wyandotte to
- Regular route
Crosstown 2 Westbound:
Regular route on Wyandotte to
- Right on Drouillard
- Left on Riverside
- Left on Glengarry
- Right on Wyandotte to
- Regular route
Residents may contact Transit Windsor’s customer service at 519.944.4111, to help with any questions regarding schedule delays, or contact 311 for assistance.