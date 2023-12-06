Road conditions improving on Highway 1 near Lake Louise, Alta.: RCMP
Driving conditions on Highway 1 near Lake Louise, Alta. are improving after snowfall caused issues for some travellers.
RCMP warned drivers of poor conditions in the westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway in a news release on Wednesday morning.
Since then, road conditions have improved and the off-ramp into Lake Louise is open and passable, RCMP said.
A snowfall warning was in effect for the area around Banff National Park near Lake Louise on Wednesday morning, with nearly 15 centimetres of snow expected to fall, according to an Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) alert.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall overnight on Wednesday, before tapering off on Thursday.
Accumulating snow may make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate, ECCC warned.
