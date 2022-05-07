Road construction season kicking it into high gear in Winnipeg

Road construction season is about to kick into high gear in Winnipeg as work starts Sunday to upgrade two major routes, and this has businesses along the way bracing for a hit.

Starting Sunday, all but one northbound lane on Stafford Street will be closed from Pembina Highway to Corydon Avenue. Next summer, the northbound lanes will be affected.

One pizza delivery and pick-up place is expecting the closure of Stafford to cut a slice out of its business.

“Coming out of COVID, we are back into the world and venturing out and kind of doing things impromptu too, so we are going to miss a lot of the drive by traffic,” said Joel Kurkjian, co-owner of Slice’s Pizza.

“With the whole closure it is going to be a bit tough for most businesses here.”

Kurkjian is hoping her regulars will be able to find the detour, with the City of Winnipeg directing southbound traffic through Harrow Street.

Starting Monday, westbound Jubilee Avenue from Osborne Street to Coburn Street and one eastbound lane will be closed as the city completely redoes the road.

“Jubilee is past its life. It requires a renewal so we need to undertake the work,” said Andrew Condon, project manager with the City of Winnipeg.

Next summer, the eastbound lanes will close for construction.

“We are going to be removing all of the existing pavements, excavating down to a new sub-frame, placing a new base and concrete pavements,” Condon said.

Construction on both Stafford and Jubilee will end in fall of 2023.

The City of Winnipeg said 140 kilometres of road in 150 locations will be renewed this year.

“Fingers crossed businesses, road work, city permits, can all work together and make it happen.” Kurkjian said.