Road crater criticism: pothole complaints piling up with damage claims

This won't come as any surprise to drivers in the Halifax-area, but the number of complaints about potholes is starting to rival the number of potholes on the roads.

Hundreds have been reported since the beginning of the year, with more piling up every day.

"We're definitely seeing a high number of potholes this year," said Brynn Budden, Halifax Regional Municipality Public Affairs Advisor.

"We also seem to be having a trend here in the municipality that, every three years or so, we get a spike in the number of potholes from February until the end of April."

More than 300 were patched just last week, but almost 1200 others are still waiting to be dealt-with.

During the weekdays, the city's averaging two dozen more calls every day - and that's doesn't count the growing list of drivers who are coming after the city to recoup the costs of damage to their cars.

"I can tell you from September 1 to March 15, the municipality had received about 374 pothole claims," added Budden.

"If someone's vehicle is damaged by a pothole, it's important to first call 311 to determine who's responsible for that stretch of road that the pothole is located on."

Budden was unable to provide details on the status of the complaints, but did say a large asphalt plant in Dartmouth has just opened for the season, so efforts to fill potholes will be ramping up significantly in the days ahead.

The province of Nova Scotia is reporting a similar increase in complaints.

"With the frequent fluctuations in temperature this winter, there appears to be more potholes this year," said N.S. Public Works spokesperson Susan Mader Zinck via email.

"Since February we’ve received 2,600 calls to report potholes on provincial highways. We have also received 483 claims for damage allegedly caused by potholes since January. We spend approximately $1 million every winter on pothole patching and it appears that it will be the same amount this winter," she said.

Nova Scotians can report potholes and damage to vehicles by calling the department's Operations Contact Centre at 1-844-696-7737 or by email.

Halifax residents are asked to report potholes by calling 311, or online.