Road crews battle drifts, wind after heavy snow in Saskatoon

Heavy snowfall made for a tricky commute Tuesday morning.

Road crews worked through the night plowing and grading major roads but wind and continued snowfall worked against their efforts, the City of Saskatoon said in a news release.

Circle Drive was down to one lane in some spots due to blowing snow.

"While the snow is falling, city crews will stay focused on keeping driving lanes clear on Circle Drive and streets with three or more lanes each way like Idylwyld Drive, 22nd Street and College Drive," the news release said.

"Once the snow has stopped, crews will move into collector streets through all neighbourhoods."

Sanders will target busy intersections, bridge decks and overpasses where ice may make for slippery conditions.