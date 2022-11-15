Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene

RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.

Airdrie RCMP were called to the scene at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24 at approximately 4:38 p.m.

EMS and fire crews responded to the crash as well, officials say.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident and the injuries to the drivers are considered serious.

Officials tell CTV News two patients were transported from the scene. An 18-year-old woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre via STARS air ambulance and a 16-year-old girl was taken to Foothills in serious, but stable condition.

At about 6 p.m., RCMP say additional teams were dispatched and the highway would be closed.

Later in the evening, Airdrie RCMP said the woman flown by STARS was and remains in life-threatening condition.

Mounties also said the driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.