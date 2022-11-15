Road 'impassable' after crash north of Calgary, RCMP on scene
RCMP have closed a rural highway north of Calgary due to a serious crash Tuesday evening.
Airdrie RCMP were called to the scene at Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 24 at approximately 4:38 p.m.
EMS and fire crews responded to the crash as well, officials say.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident and the injuries to the drivers are considered serious.
Officials tell CTV News two patients were transported from the scene. An 18-year-old woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre via STARS air ambulance and a 16-year-old girl was taken to Foothills in serious, but stable condition.
At about 6 p.m., RCMP say additional teams were dispatched and the highway would be closed.
Later in the evening, Airdrie RCMP said the woman flown by STARS was and remains in life-threatening condition.
Mounties also said the driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries.
-
Top things to do in Regina during Grey Cup weekWhen Grey Cup fans are not soaking up the festivities leading up to the event, there are several places people can go to for a walk, drink, or a bite to eat.
-
Nova Scotia notes importance of helping ex-military members move to skilled tradesA Nova Scotia legislature committee heard Tuesday about the importance of supporting military members who want to transition to a skilled trade upon leaving the service.
-
Six places in Ottawa you can get for the national average home priceCTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at five houses and one condo you can get for around the national average price.
-
-
Three people sent to hospital following reports of a stabbing in KitchenerA heavy police presence in a Kitchener neighbourhood following, what police said were, reports of a stabbing.
-
Stollery hits capacity during 'unprecedented' surge in respiratory illnessesThe Stollery Children's Hospital is at capacity, and with the current deluge of respiratory illness expected to last months, medical experts are offering advice on how to keep kids healthy and when to seek medical help.
-
Fewer meals out, more unhealthy choices: A poll looks at how inflation is impacting eating habits in B.C.Cutting back on dining out, limiting trips to the coffee shop and choosing cheaper, less healthy options are some of the ways a new survey finds that British Columbians are changing their eating habits amid rising food costs.
-
Board increases Pitt Lake property assessment more than $200K after appeal that sought reductionUsers of a recreational property in the Lower Mainland who argued that the land's 2021 assessed value was too high have had that assessment nearly doubled by the Property Assessment Appeal Board.
-
Timmins brings in specialist to help city achieve plan to end homelessnessSocial service officials in Timmins are working on a plan to end homelessness by 2025, which has included the hiring of a world- renowned consultant from Sault Ste. Marie.