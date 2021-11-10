Road line error directs drivers into oncoming traffic

A potentially dangerous traffic situation in Woodstock will be dealt with by the end of the week.

A contractor incorrectly painted the stripes of a left-turn lane.

If you are in the left-turn lane on Juliana Drive, and follow the white dotted lines painted in the intersection, you're led into oncoming traffic on Norwich Avenue.

So far, no one has been hurt as a result of the misdirection.

For the time being, the county has set up large construction barrels diverting traffic away from the lane.

The line will be repainted on Friday.