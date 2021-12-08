Road money could be repurposed to help homeless shelter in Winnipeg
The City of Winnipeg wants to use roads money for an emergency shelter over the winter months.
Last month the province announced it is giving End Homelessness Winnipeg $1.5 million to operate a warming space at 190 Disraeli Freeway, for 150 overnight beds.
A report the Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee is recommending $650,000 of local street money be used to help with construction and upgrades at the site.
This would require two-thirds of Council to vote in favour of moving the money.
The plan is contingent on the province backfilling the road funds, earmarked for a section of Palmerston Avenue, from a disaster and climate resiliency program.
City officials argue that the area of Palmerston, between Lenore and Ethelbert, is constructed on a primary dike system that protects the city from flooding.
