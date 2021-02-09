A road in the area of Conestoga Mall was closed for several hours after an SUV crashed into and took down a hydro pole.

Emergency crews were called to the Frobisher Drive incident in Waterloo just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Regional police say the one occupant of the SUV was not injured.

They added the driver lost control and has been charged with careless driving.

A storage building next to the crash lost its power, according to hydro crews on scene.

Frobisher Drive between Davenport and Northland Roadswas closed for several hours for repairs.