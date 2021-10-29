Road rage caught on tape on Centre Street N.W.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Dave Dormer
Calgary police are investigating a road rage incident that saw the driver of a Dodge Challenger intentionally ram another vehicle on Centre Street Friday morning, which was caught on camera by bystanders.
It happened in the 1300 block of Centre Street N.W. just after 8 a.m.
Video shows the Challenger pushing up against a Nissan Rogue from behind. The driver of the second vehicle is then seen getting out to speak with the driver.
Police, who arrived a short time later and arrested the female driver of the Challenger, say there was a confrontation between the two motorists.
No injuries were reported and police are contemplating charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
