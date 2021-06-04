Road rage crash, confrontation near Edmonton caught on camera leads to charges

A driver is seen ramming another commuter in a recorded road rage incident Alberta Mounties say has resulted in charges against two men.

In the video given to CTV News Edmonton and which was published online, an SUV driver is seen leaning out his window to punch the side-view mirror of a Ford truck while both are stopped at the traffic circle at Highways 60 and 39.

The truck is driven directly into the SUV as the SUV driver begins to leave, and pushes the SUV for several feet.

The truck driver follows the SUV for a short distance before both stop and the drivers leave their vehicles, while other witnesses pull up.

Leduc RCMP did not name the men involved but said a 45-year-old and 59-year-old were charged under the Traffic Safety Act after the June 3 encounter.

Police said both were headed west on Highway 39 before the confrontation.

Both are also scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court to face charges of careless driving.