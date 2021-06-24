Road rage incident ends in two-car crash in Caledon
Provincial police say a case of road rage caused a two-vehicle collision in Caledon.
Police say the crash happened on Beech Grove Side Road Tuesday afternoon.
A 21-year-old Caledon man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court in September.
Police say road rage classifies as any of the following driving behaviours:
- Tailgating or following a vehicle at an unsafe distance
- Yelling or cursing at other drivers
- Cutting off another driver intentionally
- Blocking entry to another vehicle
- Speeding
- Weaving through traffic
- Honking angrily
- Making obscene gestures to other drivers
- Intentionally hitting another car
- Getting out of a vehicle and confronting another driver
- Physically assaulting another
In a release, Caledon OPP stated, "road rage is a serious and dangerous action that puts others at risk."