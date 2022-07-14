Road rage incident: Erratic driver punched another motorist in the face, police say

Police in New Westminster are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect in an apparent road rage incident that unfolded last week.

In a news release, New Westminster police said officers received a call from a witness about an assault on a driver at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The witness shared that as his friend was driving down 20th Street near 8th Avenue, they both witnessed the driver of a black Mercedes C300 driving erratically and cutting off numerous vehicles," said Sgt. Justine Thom in the release.

"The driver of the Mercedes then blocked both lanes of traffic, exited his vehicle and punched his friend in the face."

The suspect driver is described as a white man, 5'8" tall with a medium build and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black over the shoulder bag and a backwards black ball cap, police said.

"This type of behaviour is not acceptable in our community," said Thom. "This heightened level of emotions on our roads is not safe."

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 604-525-5411.