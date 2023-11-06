Road rage incident leads to assault charge

Chatham-Kent police say a man has been charged with assault after a road rage incident in Ridegetown Sunday.

Police responded to a “disturbance” around 6:42 p.m. at the Circle K on Erie Street South.

When officers arrived to the scene, police learned an assault had occurred after a minor vehicle collision involving two people. One person remained on scene.

Police conducted an investigation and arrested a 51-year-old man from Charring Cross. Police say he was released with conditions and a future court date.