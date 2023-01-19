Road rage incident leads to charges for Owen Sound man: OPP
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
An Owen Sound man faces charges after a road rage incident in the Township of Chatsworth.
Provincial Police responded to a report of an assault on the Grey-Bruce Line Thursday afternoon.
The incident, which police determined to be a road rage incident, resulted in one of the involved drivers assaulting the other.
The accused driver, a 38-year-old Owen Sound man, was arrested and charged with assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
According to the police, the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
The OPP says no further information is available "as this is an ongoing investigation before the courts."
-
A mild winter means Maritimers may spot more seals on land: Wildlife expertsSpotting a seal resting on a beach or shoreline may cause a crowd to gather, but wildlife experts in Nova Scotia are sharing a timely reminder for curious spectators.
-
Parks Canada takes action to address elevated water levels on Trent-Severn WaterwayThe Trent-Severn Waterway is currently dealing with unusually high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching due to recent warm weather conditions.
-
Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: reportDavid Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
-
Victoria Whisky Festival returns after 3-year hiatusThe Victoria Whisky Festival is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Calgary man, Saskatchewan woman charged in relation to Cross Iron Mills incidentA Calgary man and Saskatchewan woman face multiple charges after police responded to reports of someone stealing gasoline from a vehicle parked outside Cross Iron Mills shopping mall.
-
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMPMounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.
-
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 monthsThe number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Kitchener senior warns others how deceptive scammers who target the elderly can beA Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Opioid epidemic leads to string of violent pharmacy heistsThe worsening opioid crisis is blamed for increased violent robberies at pharmacies, with a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket being targeted.