Road rage leads to assault charge for Caledon driver

Police charged a Caledon man who they say rear-ended another vehicle in a fit of road rage.

Provincial police say the accused was involved in a two-vehicle crash early Monday afternoon on Airport Road in Caledon that escalated to a physical altercation.

A 35-year-old man faces an assault charge and has a court appearance scheduled for December to answer to the charge.

OPP says road rage is a "serious and dangerous action" that puts others at risk.

Police advise being patient while on the road. "If someone is driving slowly, keep in mind, they might be lost."

They also remind motorists not to tailgate, lay off the horn and never stop to confront another driver.

"Stopping could lead to a dangerous situation for everyone," OPP stated in a release.