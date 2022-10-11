Road rage leads to collision, stunt driving charges

Two Guelph men were taken off the road Friday evening after a case of road rage led to a minor collision.

Guelph police say the pair were driving in the area of Woolwich Street and Woodlawn Road West at around 6:20 p.m. One of the drivers reportedly chased the other through heavy traffic and into a factory parking lot before re-entering the road. One driver then entered a business laneway and braked abruptly, causing the other driver to rear-end him.

Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Two Guelph men, aged 53 and 25, were charged with stunt driving. Their driver’s licenses were suspended for 30 days and their vehicles were impounded for 14 days.

Anyone who witnessed the incident are asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.