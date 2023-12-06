Road rage suspect hit by car in Saint John: police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are searching for witnesses and video following a road rage incident on Highway 1 around noon Tuesday.

Witnesses reportedly saw an older model blue Dodge Caravan driving westbound between the on ramp located at the north end of Chelsey Drive and Exit 117 at Fairville Boulevard.

The driver of the van was allegedly travelling recklessly at a high rate of speed and cutting off other vehicles.

Police say the van nearly collided with a gold Chevrolet Aveo that was also travelling westbound.

“The driver of the van stopped his vehicle on the highway and ran towards the Aveo while armed with a weapon,” said Staff Sergeant Sean Rocca in a Wednesday news release.

Police say the Aveo then hit the driver of the van and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The 35-year-old was issued appearance notices for criminal mischief and operating a vehicle upon a highway without due care and without reasonable consideration for others.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, 2024.

Police say no other injuries were reported.

Rocca tells CTV News the driver of the Aveo remained on the scene. No charges have been laid against her at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage, to call the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

