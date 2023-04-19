iHeartRadio

Road re-opens after crash involving tractor trailer near Woodstock


image.jpg

A crash involving a transport truck closed down an area of road near Oxford Road 4 and County Road 17 for several hours on Wednesday.

Police said they were able to clear the area and re-open the road Wednesday evening. 

There is no word on how the crash happened or possible injuries.

Police said more details will be provided when they become available.

12