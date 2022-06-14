iHeartRadio

Road re-opens hear Harrow

Crews are working to remove trees and secure power lines on County Road 50 between Ridge road and Bell Road. (Source: OPP)

A section of road in Harrow has re-opened following a brief closure Tuedsay morning.

According to police, crews were working to remove trees and secure power lines on COunty Road 50 between Ridge Road and Bell Road.

12