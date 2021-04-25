Road renewal shutting down part of Salter Street

Winnipeggers who rely on southbound Salter Street as part of their commute may have to find a different route.

Starting Monday at 7 a.m., the road is set to close down between Selkirk Avenue and Cathedral Avenue until the end of September.

The city said the reason for this is a road renewal project.

While southbound traffic will be blocked off, the city said northbound traffic will be cut back to one lane.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, the city said.

Individuals who take Winnipeg Transit are told to visit transit's website for re-route and schedule information.