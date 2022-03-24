iHeartRadio

Road reopened after 3-vehicle crash, diesel spill in Winnipeg

Winnipeg police

A section of Winnipeg’s Main Street was closed Thursday morning due to a three-vehicle crash and a diesel spill, but it has since reopened.

According to Winnipeg police, the crash took place around 6:30 a.m. Police noted that one of the vehicles involved was a semi with fuel.

Southbound Main Street was closed at Templeton Avenue, but reopened around 8 a.m.

