Road reopens after collision on 82 Avenue

Police continue to investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to police, a 59-year-old man was crossing 82 Avenue, east of 91 Street, at 11:15 a.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-150 travelling east. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was hit, a police spokesperson said.

He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of 82 Avenue and 91 Street were reopened in the afternoon.