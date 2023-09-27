Road reopens after crash in Amherstburg

Windsor police officers with the Amherstburg detachment have reopened a busy intersection after a crash.

The collision took place at Howard Avenue and Alma Street around 7:39 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and there are reports of minor injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed to traffic, but reopened at 9 a.m.

The intersection of Howard and Alma is back open to traffic. Thank you for your patience. #Amherstburg -18825