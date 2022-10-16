Road reopens after fire investigation in Kitchener neighbourhood

Madison Avenue has reopened after a Sunday night fire investigation closed the roadway.

Waterloo regional police temporarily closed Madison Avenue between Courtland Avenue and Mill Street.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising above nearby homes just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Just before 7:30 p.m., police said the raodway had reopened.

ROADS REOPENED: Madison Av has reopened. Thank you for your assistance.