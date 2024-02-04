iHeartRadio

Road reopens after hydro pole struck on Sunday


A hydro pole went down after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road at Frank Place due to close on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 (Source: London Fire Department)

Wellington Road has reopened at Frank Place following a crash that took out a hydro pole.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday.

There's no word on how the crash happened, possible injuries, or if any changes will be laid.

Meanwhile, London fire posted to social media around 8:30 p.m. that crews were working with an overturned vehicle on Wellington Road between Frank Place and Bond Street.

