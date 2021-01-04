The highway is now open, Ontario Provincial Police said Monday afternoon.

Original story:

Drivers on Highway 17 near North Bay should expect delays Monday as police deal with debris on the roadway.

North Bay Ontario Provincial Police is on the scene at Highway 17 at Highway 94 in East Ferris Township.

In a tweet, police said a commercial motor vehicle lost its load of hydro poles, spilling them on parts of the highway.

"Cleanup is underway and the driver has been charged with insecure load," police said.