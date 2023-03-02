Kitchener man charged with fleeing crash that injured other driver
A 31-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a list of charges in connection to a Thursday morning crash, including fleeing the scene of a crash, driving without a licence and having readily available cannabis in the vehicle.
The two-vehicle crash sent a 52-year-old Waterloo woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the area of Woolwich Street and Kiwanis Park Drive around 6:20 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers involved had fled the scene. Police said a 31-year-old Kitchener man was identified as the driver through an investigation.
He’s now charged with:
- Fail to remain
- Fail to render assistance
- Careless driving
- Drive motor vehicle - no licence
- Improper tires
- Drive vehicle with cannabis - readily available
Waterloo regional police say they continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.
