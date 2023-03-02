Kitchener man charged with fleeing crash that injured other driver

A 31-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a list of charges in connection to a Thursday morning crash, including fleeing the scene of a crash, driving without a licence and having readily available cannabis in the vehicle.

The two-vehicle crash sent a 52-year-old Waterloo woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterloo regional police say emergency services were called to the area of Woolwich Street and Kiwanis Park Drive around 6:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found one of the drivers involved had fled the scene. Police said a 31-year-old Kitchener man was identified as the driver through an investigation.

He’s now charged with:

Fail to remain

Fail to render assistance

Careless driving

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Improper tires

Drive vehicle with cannabis - readily available

Waterloo regional police say they continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them.