Road reopens following Essex structure fire
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A section of County Road 8 in Essex has reopened following a fire.
Essex County OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.
Essex fire officials say the blaze started in a chimney wood stove.
Smoke alarms are credited with notifying the occupant. One person was displaced.
Damage is estimated at $35,000.
Police told CTV News the fire is not suspicious.
The road reopened around 2:30 a.m.
