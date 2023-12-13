Road reopens following Essex structure fire

A section of County Road 8 in Essex has reopened following a fire.

Essex County OPP closed the road in both directions between Walker Road and Concession 8 around 9 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Essex fire officials say the blaze started in a chimney wood stove.

Smoke alarms are credited with notifying the occupant. One person was displaced.

Damage is estimated at $35,000.

Police told CTV News the fire is not suspicious.

The road reopened around 2:30 a.m.