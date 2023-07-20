Road reopens to traffic in northeast end of Barrie after one week due to construction

The City of Barrie says Grove Street has reopened a week after crews started on watermain installations as part of the Duckworth Street improvement project.

The intersection at Grove Street East and Duckworth Street in the city's northeast end was closed on July 13 for crews to complete installations northerly from Howard Crescent.

The City says crews have started working on sanitary sewer replacements on Duckworth Street from Howard Crescent.

The Duckworth Street improvement project also includes new sidewalks, paving, intersection upgrades, and road widening for bicycle lanes.