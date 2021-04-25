Road repairs and construction to cause lane restrictions

Multiple construction projects will be underway this week causing lane reductions around the city.

Cabana Road West will have lane restrictions between Dougall and Howard Avenues for sewer relining, boulevard restoration and asphalt paving.

Dougall Avenue north of Cabana Road will have a one-day lane restriction as a result of this work on Monday.

Detour signage will be in place and will be in effect starting Monday and wrap up Friday, weather permitting.

On Tuesday, Tecumseh Road West will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Janette and Crawford Avenues for repairs to the ETR tracks.

Also starting Tuesday, Wyandotte Street East going westbound will be reduced to one lane between Villaire Avenue and Thompson Boulevard for road repairs.

Construction in that area should wrap up by the following Tuesday, May 4.