Road to Johnston Canyon in Banff National Park reopened

Drivers, not just cyclists and pedestrians, will now be able to access one of the most picturesque sections of Banff National Park, thanks to a loosening of the province's COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this year, Parks Canada said the Bow Valley Parkway, the highway that leads to the Johnston Canyon hiking trail, would be closed for the entire summer season.

However, with the Alberta government making the decision to drop COVID-19 restrictions, it is now safe to reopen the route, effective July 1.

That means drivers will be able to access Johnston Canyon via Castle Junction for the remainder of summer.

However, due to the popularity of the ride, another route to the trail, the 17-kilometre eastern section, will be limited to bicycles only.

Last November, an online survey suggested a vast majority of people were in favour of keeping the cycling experience intact.

