'Road to Rock the Park' cuts through Delware as thousands take in first-of-its-kind concert
About 3,500 people tucked away their pandemic blues and hit the mud-soaked Delaware Speedway for Road to Rock the Park Thursday night.
Dean Brody, James Barker Band and Jade Eageson made up the country music lineup for the event just west of London.
The Road to Rock the Park is a new endeavour for Jones Entertainment Group, which stages Rock the Park at London’s Harris Park each year.
A portion of proceeds from the concert are being donated to the Humane Society London and Middlesex
“This is a huge event for us,” said Humane Society Executive Director Steve Ryall. “I mean we haven’t been able to have events for two years. We’re not funded by the government and so this is how we raise money. This is an awesome event and you can see everybody showed up to support and listen to some really good music tonight.”
The concert is part of the annual Great Canadian Race Weekend at the Speedway, with the return of the national stock car racing circuit.
