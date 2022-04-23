Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police

Springfield police are warning residents to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.

Manitoba 511 says the Provincial Road 207 at Springfield Road is closed due to water on the road, with the remaining parts of PR 207 open to local traffic only.

The Springfield Police Service shared a picture of the road on Facebook, warning people to stay off the road. Photos from the area show the ground beneath the road completely washed out.

"The road could collapse with any weight put on it," a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Service told CTV News.

Police said officers saw several drivers try to move the barricades and try to drive through the road – which Springfield police said is a bad idea.

"Respect those signs. They’re there for a reason," the spokesperson said.

Springfield Police Service is urging drivers to avoid the area and do not attempt to cross the road, saying it is a safety risk and can lead to fines for drivers who ignore the road closed sign.

The Springfield Police Service said this is one of several road closures in the area due to flooding.

Springfield is among the many parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, which is under a rainfall warning.

Environment Canada warns with significant rain between 30 and 50 millimetres, drivers should take precautions.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away," the warning reads.