Road work prompts lane closure, speed reduction on Perimeter highway

Drivers should expect traffic delays on the southwest section of the Perimeter Highway over the next few weeks.

On Sunday, resurfacing work began on the Perimeter Highway in the northbound lane between McGillivray Boulevard and Wilkes Avenue. This includes road work on the interchange entrance and exit ramps to Wilkes Avenue.

Amid this construction, there will be a single-lane closure, speed reduction and flag people. The resurfacing will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., but the lane closure will remain in place during the day. The project is expected to be finished in August.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to access Wilkes from the Perimeter, including through Portage Avenue or Roblin Boulevard.