Roads closed after crash in Woolwich

Waterloo regional police have closed a portion of Ebycrest Road in Woolwich Township for a collision.

On Thursday, just before 6 p.m., police tweeted Ebycrest Road has been closed between Bridge Street East and Bloomingdale Road North.

Police told CTV News the collision involved two vehicles, and one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

This story will be updated.

