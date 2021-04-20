Roads closed amidst heavy police presence in southwest London

A standoff in southwest London is the result local officers assisting another police agency with an investigation, officials say.

Heavily armed officers with the London Police Service converged on the 300 block of Springbank Drive at Kernohan Parkway, just east of Wonderland Road, around 1 p.m.

London police say they received information that a male wanted by another force was inside a residence in the city and responded.

Police could be heard asking for someone to come out of the home as officers in full tactical gear stood outside. They also repeatedly said they had a warrant for the person's arrest.

While only one person was believed to be inside the home, officers on scene also called for any other residents to come out the front door with nothing in their hands.

A Tim Hortons location across the street from the home was shut down during the standoff, followed by other businesses in the plaza just a few hours later.

More than half-a-dozen police vehicles were visible at the scene for much of the day, including an armoured vehicle.

Police say uniformed officers, the Emergency Response Unit and the Canine Unit all responded to the scene.

Traffic was initially being redirected through an area parking lot to get around the location.

Police say there's no threat to public safety, but people were being asked to avoid the area and civilians and media were moved farther away partway through the day.

Springbank Drive is closed from Chelsea Avenue to Berkshire Drive and Kernohan Parkway is closed at Ridgewood Crescent.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday police remained on scene and there was no resolution to the situation.

- With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

UPDATE - LONDON, ON (April 20, 2021) - In addition to Springbank Drive remaining closed between Chelsea Avenue and Berkshire Drive, London police have now closed Kernohan Parkway at Ridgewood Crescent.



We continue to ask members of the public to avoid the area. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/lMybc1VBB7