Roads closed to traffic for Open Streets Windsor on Sunday

A number of Windsor streets were blocked off for pedestrian use Sunday between 10-2pm.

An eight kilometer route ran along Sandwich Street, Riverside Drive West, University Avenue West, Wyandotte Street East and Drouillard Road.

Open Streets had a bit of everything for everyone from local vendors, bands, the stilts guy, basketball with the Windsor Express, belly dancing, games and more.

Thousands took to the streets to enjoy a day of fun physical activity after not having the full trail last year.

Here’s a small photo gallery of images we captured along the trail: